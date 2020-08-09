Taiwan sees fifth typhoon take shape Sunday morning

Typhoon Jangmi to bring heavy rainfall for Taiwan Monday through Wednesday. (CWB photo) Typhoon Jangmi to bring heavy rainfall for Taiwan Monday through Wednesday. (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression spawning northeast of the Philippines intensified into Taiwan's fifth typhoon of the year on Sunday morning (Aug. 9) and is expected to bring plenty of rain across the country starting Monday.

Typhoon Jangmi, which means "rose" in Korean, is expected to pass east of Taiwan and reach parts of South Korea and Japan with its current northerly trajectory, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). This is Taiwan's fifth typhoon of the year and third in August after the country went through its first-ever July without any tropical storms or typhoons in the Pacific.

The current forward speed of Typhoon Jangmi is 44 km/hr (27 mph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr (40 mph) and 90 km/hr (56 mph) gusts at center. Although it will likely be weakened by wind shear as it moves south, torrential rain is expected across Taiwan, particularly the southern and central regions, from Monday through Wednesday.

The forecasters pointed out that Typhoon Jangmi will not bring severe impacts on Taiwan but reminded citizens to bring an umbrella when going outdoors. They added that the weather should return to hot and sunny on Thursday (Aug. 20) with a chance of sporadic showers in the afternoon.

The CWB said that both sea warnings for the waters off eastern Taiwan and land alerts are unlikely to be issued, but that it will continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate adjustments, reported CNA.



Typhoon Jangmi expected to reach Japan and South Korea over next two days. (CWB photo)