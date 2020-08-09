A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Saturday, Aug.... Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A glance at Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park:

LEADING: Dustin Johnson made eight birdies, his most of any round in a major, to shoot 5-under 65 and take a one-shot lead at 9-under 201.

TRAILING: Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ are each one shot back, in search of their first major title.

VERY CROWDED: There are 20 players within five shots of the lead. Only four of them — Johnson, Justin Rose, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka — have captured a major before.

THREE-PEAT: Koepka's quest for a PGA three-peat got stuck in neutral after three straight bogeys on the back nine. He still shot 69 to stay within two of the lead.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods had trouble with the greens again. He didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole and shot 72, leaving him in a tie for 59th.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bryson DeChambeau got to 6 under with a 95-foot putt on No. 18.

NOTABLE: Johnson now has eight consecutive rounds in the 60s at the PGA Championship, dating to final round at Bellerive in 2018.

QUOTABLE: “I've had practice rounds that have been more nerve-wracking than being out there in the third round of a major. It's very, very bizarre.” —Paul Casey on playing the PGA Championship without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TELEVISION: Noon to 3 p.m. EDT (ESPN), 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (CBS).