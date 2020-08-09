  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 3.8 temblor rattles Taitung on Sunday morning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/09 10:02
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 7:24 a.m. this morning (Aug. 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 28.3 kilometers northwest of Taitung County Hall, at a focal depth of 6.4 km, based on CWB data. No damage or injuries were reported at the time of publication.

The quake's intensity was registered as a 3 in Haiduan township of Taitung County and Kaohsiung City. It was also felt in several other townships of Taitung and Hualien County at an intensity of 2.

Taiwan's earthquake intensity scale was originally graded in seven levels, from 0-7, with 7 as the strongest. However, a modified intensity scale was introduced beginning 2020 which subdivides intensity 5 into 5-moderate and 5-strong, and intensity 6 into 6-moderate and 6-strong.
earthquake
CWB
Central Weather Bureau
temblor
quake

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Jangmi expected to pass east of Taiwan
Tropical Storm Jangmi expected to pass east of Taiwan
2020/08/08 13:47
Volcanic ash from Japanese island reaches E. Taiwan
Volcanic ash from Japanese island reaches E. Taiwan
2020/08/07 16:03
Taiwan faces three days of rain as Tropical Storm Hagupit takes shape
Taiwan faces three days of rain as Tropical Storm Hagupit takes shape
2020/08/01 15:11
Taiwan likely to make it through July without typhoon for first time ever
Taiwan likely to make it through July without typhoon for first time ever
2020/07/29 19:42
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts East Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts East Taiwan
2020/07/26 21:24