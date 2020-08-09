Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 7:24 a.m. this morning (Aug. 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 28.3 kilometers northwest of Taitung County Hall, at a focal depth of 6.4 km, based on CWB data. No damage or injuries were reported at the time of publication.

The quake's intensity was registered as a 3 in Haiduan township of Taitung County and Kaohsiung City. It was also felt in several other townships of Taitung and Hualien County at an intensity of 2.

Taiwan's earthquake intensity scale was originally graded in seven levels, from 0-7, with 7 as the strongest. However, a modified intensity scale was introduced beginning 2020 which subdivides intensity 5 into 5-moderate and 5-strong, and intensity 6 into 6-moderate and 6-strong.