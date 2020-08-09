Nuggets squeeze past Jazz 134-132 in double-OT

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray reacts after a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during double overtime of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8... Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray reacts after a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during double overtime of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart, including the tying and go-ahead baskets, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 134-132 in two overtimes Saturday.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime. But he missed a desperation heave from near half-court as the game ended.

Murray, playing his first game since March 11 after missing four games with left hamstring tightness, sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double.

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

CLIPPERS 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 117

Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and Los Angeles beat Portland even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-2 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes. George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19 and Reggie Jackson added 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points, shooting 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Gary Trent Jr. also made six 3s and finished with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 22, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

