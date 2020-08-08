  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/08 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 4 .692 _
Baltimore 6 7 .462 3
Tampa Bay 6 7 .462 3
Boston 5 8 .385 4
Toronto 4 7 .364 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _
Chicago 8 6 .571 2
Detroit 6 5 .545
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Kansas City 5 10 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 10 4 .714 _
Houston 6 7 .462
Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5
Texas 4 8 .333 5
Seattle 5 10 .333

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.