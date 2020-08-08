American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Toronto
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Seattle
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
___
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.