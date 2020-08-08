All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|San Diego
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
___
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.