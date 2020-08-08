  1. Home
National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/08 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 7 1 .875 _
Atlanta 9 5 .643 1
Philadelphia 3 4 .429
Washington 4 6 .400 4
New York 5 9 .357 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 6 8 .429
Pittsburgh 3 11 .214
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 10 3 .769 _
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½
San Diego 8 6 .571
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5
Arizona 5 9 .357

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.