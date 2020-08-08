WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Phoenix
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Minnesota 87, Indiana 80
New York 74, Washington 66
Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.