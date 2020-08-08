  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/08 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667
Washington 3 3 .500 1
Atlanta 2 4 .333 2
Indiana 2 4 .333 2
Connecticut 1 5 .167 3
New York 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 1 .833
Seattle 5 1 .833
Las Vegas 4 2 .667 1
Phoenix 4 2 .667 1
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2
Dallas 2 4 .333 3

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

New York 74, Washington 66

Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.