All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|4-1
|5-3
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|6-2
|0-5
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|2-4
|3-4
|Toronto
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|0-2
|4-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|7-1
|3-3
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|2-4
|6-2
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|3-4
|3-1
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|6-2
|2-5
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|2-4
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|7-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|1
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|3-5
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-3
|1-5
|Seattle
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|2-6
|3-4
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|_
|7-1
|W-6
|2-0
|5-1
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-2
|2-3
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|2½
|3-4
|W-1
|2-3
|1-1
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|2-6
|2-0
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|1-5
|4-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|0-3
|5-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-5
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|6
|2-8
|L-1
|2-4
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|5-2
|5-1
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|3-2
|7-2
|San Diego
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|5-3
|3-3
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|3-6
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|2-5
___
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.