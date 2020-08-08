  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/08 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 L-2 4-1 5-3
Baltimore 6 7 .462 3 1 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Tampa Bay 6 7 .462 3 1 4-6 W-1 6-2 0-5
Boston 5 8 .385 4 2 4-6 W-2 2-4 3-4
Toronto 4 7 .364 4 2 3-7 L-2 0-2 4-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _ _ 7-3 L-2 7-1 3-3
Chicago 8 6 .571 2 _ 7-3 W-1 2-4 6-2
Detroit 6 5 .545 _ 6-4 W-1 3-4 3-1
Cleveland 8 7 .533 _ 4-6 L-1 6-2 2-5
Kansas City 5 10 .333 3 3-7 W-2 2-4 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 10 4 .714 _ _ 7-3 W-7 7-3 3-1
Houston 6 7 .462 1 4-6 L-3 3-3 3-4
Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5 4-6 L-1 2-4 3-5
Texas 4 8 .333 5 3-7 W-1 3-3 1-5
Seattle 5 10 .333 3 4-6 L-2 2-6 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 7 1 .875 _ _ 7-1 W-6 2-0 5-1
Atlanta 9 5 .643 1 _ 7-3 W-1 7-2 2-3
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3-4 W-1 2-3 1-1
Washington 4 6 .400 4 3 4-6 L-2 2-6 2-0
New York 5 9 .357 5 4 3-7 L-1 1-5 4-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 4 5-5 L-1 0-3 5-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 6 8 .429 3 5-5 W-1 3-5 3-3
Pittsburgh 3 11 .214 6 2-8 L-1 2-4 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 W-2 5-2 5-1
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½ _ 8-2 W-3 3-2 7-2
San Diego 8 6 .571 1 5-5 W-1 5-3 3-3
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-6
Arizona 5 9 .357 4 4-6 L-1 3-4 2-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.