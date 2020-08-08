  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese ex-PM Mori to meet Taiwan president

Mori will pay his respects to late President Lee Teng-hui after 5 p.m. Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/08 20:36
Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro 

Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during his one-day visit to Taipei Sunday (Aug. 9).

According to a schedule announced by the Presidential Office Saturday (Aug. 8), the Japanese politician and his delegation of about 15 lawmakers will meet with Tsai at 4 p.m.

An hour later, they are expected to head for the nearby Taipei Guest House for the main reason for their visit, to pay tribute to late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). The country’s first democratically elected president, who passed away July 30 at the age of 97, spent his youth in Japanese-ruled Taiwan, and paid several visits to Japan after leaving office in 2000.

Since Aug. 1, the Taipei Guest House has been open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow mourners to express their condolences. Presidential officials inspected the site Saturday to check its preparedness for Mori’s visit, CNA reported.

The Japanese politician, who has recently chaired the organizing committee for the delayed Tokyo Olympics, will reportedly address the media before leaving the Guest House.
Mori Yoshiro
Tsai Ing-wen
Lee Teng-hui
Taipei Guest House
Taiwan-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Japan prime minister to visit Taiwan and pay tribute to late president
Former Japan prime minister to visit Taiwan and pay tribute to late president
2020/08/07 16:30
Taiwan's president to speak at US think tank video conference
Taiwan's president to speak at US think tank video conference
2020/08/07 10:42
Taiwan's foreign ministry calls China 'global trouble maker'
Taiwan's foreign ministry calls China 'global trouble maker'
2020/08/06 17:46
President to discuss Taiwan’s challenges at Hudson Institute video event
President to discuss Taiwan’s challenges at Hudson Institute video event
2020/08/06 17:16
Nicaraguan ambassador moves to India after 12 years in Taiwan
Nicaraguan ambassador moves to India after 12 years in Taiwan
2020/08/06 16:40