AP Week in Pictures, Global

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/08 15:17
People evacuate the wounded after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging inside the canopy before a mass ascent, with 43 balloon teams taking part, for a Fiesta Flypast over the ci...
A young couple with face masks kisses goodbye at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Iceland horses raise dust as they run in their paddock at a stud farm as the sun rises early Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germ...
Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle flies overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of th...
The hands of Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, outter, are seen as he goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the second half...
A street artist makes bubbles in front of the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Frecce Tricolore (Three-color Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad flies over the new San Giorgio Bridge during its inauguration in Genoa, It...
A firefighter watches a brush fire at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 3, 20...

AUGUST 1 - 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

