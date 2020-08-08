AP Week in Pictures, Global

The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 3, 20... The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighter watches a brush fire at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) A firefighter watches a brush fire at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Frecce Tricolore (Three-color Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad flies over the new San Giorgio Bridge during its inauguration in Genoa, It... The Frecce Tricolore (Three-color Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad flies over the new San Giorgio Bridge during its inauguration in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two years ago this month, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to the dry riverbed below, killing 43 people. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A street artist makes bubbles in front of the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A street artist makes bubbles in front of the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The hands of Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, outter, are seen as he goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the second half... The hands of Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, outter, are seen as he goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle flies overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of th... Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle flies overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne race in Katowice, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tomasz Markowski)

Iceland horses raise dust as they run in their paddock at a stud farm as the sun rises early Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germ... Iceland horses raise dust as they run in their paddock at a stud farm as the sun rises early Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A young couple with face masks kisses goodbye at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A young couple with face masks kisses goodbye at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging inside the canopy before a mass ascent, with 43 balloon teams taking part, for a Fiesta Flypast over the ci... A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging inside the canopy before a mass ascent, with 43 balloon teams taking part, for a Fiesta Flypast over the city of Bristol as part of the socially distanced alternative to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Monday Aug. 3, 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

People evacuate the wounded after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) People evacuate the wounded after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

AUGUST 1 - 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

