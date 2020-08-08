Taiwan confirms two new imported coronavirus cases from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Philippines were confirmed Saturday (Aug. 8), bringing the total number of cases to 479, as Taiwan recorded 118 consecutive days without local transmissions.

Cases No. 478 and No. 479 were a Taiwanese couple in their 60s who had been working long-term in the Philippines. They tested positive after returning to Taiwan, but only suffered from mild cases of the virus, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

They had taken medicine and told the health authorities of their symptoms upon their return. A total of 14 people they had listed as contacts were now being monitored.

The death toll remains at seven, with 387 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet." One case is of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.