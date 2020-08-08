  1. Home
Tropical Storm Jangmi expected to pass east of Taiwan

Torrential rain predicted for south and central Taiwan starting from Monday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/08 13:47
Tropical Storm Jangmi forms east of the Philippines, with Taiwan's southern tip top left on the map. (NOAA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression east of the Philippines is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Jangmi on Saturday (Aug. 8) and to pass east of Taiwan over the next two days, according to forecasters.

Because the storm is expected to stay at least 400 kilometers away from the east coast, its impact on the island will not be severe, though rain is likely all over Taiwan for two days, CNA reported.

From Aug. 10-12, torrential rain is expected for south and central Taiwan, while the north will be subject to scattered showers, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Sea warnings are unlikely to be issued for the waters off east Taiwan, so land alerts could also be excluded.

Once past Taiwan, the storm is likely to move across Okinawa and hit either the rest of Japan or South Korea. Last Monday (Aug. 3), Tropical Storm Hagupit passed off northeast Taiwan, killing one person, before moving on to China.
tropical storm
typhoon
tropical depression
Jangmi
Central Weather Bureau

