AP PHOTOS: Cadets train at West Point amid a pandemic

By  Associated Press
2020/08/08 07:01
Cadets learn to fire mortars, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer training. Cad...
Cadets wear masks as they listen to instructions on firing mortars, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/M...
Cadets hang above a lake as they navigate a water obstacle course, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer train...
Farrell Thomas, of Lake Forest, Ill., splashes into a lake as he successfully completes a jump in a water obstacle course, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in We...
Cadets wear masks as they sit under camouflage netting, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer training at the ...
Cadets watch a hand grenade drill, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer training...
Madison Warne, of Valhalla, N.Y, listens to instructions at a mortar range, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The...
Cadets learn to fire a 105mm howitzer, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer trai...
Niara Pelton, of Houston, Texas, carries her M-4 Carbine during drills, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer ...
A cadet uses a field radio to call in live fire coordinates, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping their summer train...
Jordan Hardy, of Las Vegas, carries his M-4 Carbine during drills, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer train...
Cadets wear masks during training, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. The pandemic is not stopping summer training at the U.S. Military Academy...

The pandemic is not stopping summer training at West Point.

Cadets had to wear masks this year for much of the training in a wooded area just beyond the main gates of the U.S. Military Academy. Future U.S. Army officers learned tactical and physical skills such as how to rappel, read maps, throw live hand grenades and navigate a water obstacle course.

Cadets went through field training Friday as basic training was held for members of the Class of 2024, who arrived last month at the historic academy 50 miles (80 kilometers) up the Hudson River from New York City. The new cadets promptly began four weeks of intense training and will be accepted into the Corps of Cadets on Aug. 15.

West Point has adapted to the lingering coronavirus outbreak, requiring the 1,220 new cadets to immediately take a COVID-19 test when they arrived last month.

Here is a gallery of images from Mark Lennihan.

