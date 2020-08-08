New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|41.97
|42.22
|41.06
|41.22
|Down .73
|Sep
|42.19
|42.44
|41.33
|41.49
|Down .71
|Oct
|42.54
|42.76
|41.70
|41.86
|Down .70
|Nov
|42.86
|43.09
|42.03
|42.19
|Down .70
|Dec
|43.16
|43.35
|42.35
|42.48
|Down .70
|Jan
|43.42
|43.51
|42.68
|42.76
|Down .70
|Feb
|43.73
|43.83
|42.88
|43.03
|Down .70
|Mar
|43.86
|43.86
|43.16
|43.26
|Down .70
|Apr
|44.09
|44.09
|43.33
|43.46
|Down .72
|May
|44.29
|44.43
|43.47
|43.63
|Down .73
|Jun
|44.26
|44.26
|43.68
|43.78
|Down .72
|Jul
|44.03
|44.48
|43.90
|43.91
|Down .71
|Aug
|44.10
|44.18
|43.96
|44.03
|Down .70
|Sep
|44.25
|44.25
|44.12
|44.12
|Down .70
|Oct
|44.10
|44.23
|44.10
|44.23
|Down .69
|Nov
|44.94
|45.08
|44.15
|44.34
|Down .69
|Dec
|44.41
|Down .69
|Jan
|44.49
|Down .68
|Feb
|44.58
|Down .68
|Mar
|44.67
|Down .67
|Apr
|44.76
|Down .65
|May
|45.20
|45.31
|44.66
|44.85
|Down .64
|Jun
|44.92
|Down .63
|Jul
|45.00
|Down .62
|Aug
|45.09
|Down .62
|Sep
|45.20
|Down .62
|Oct
|45.32
|Down .60
|Nov
|46.03
|46.03
|45.24
|45.44
|Down .59
|Dec
|45.53
|Down .57
|Jan
|45.60
|Down .57
|Feb
|45.66
|Down .57
|Mar
|45.73
|Down .56
|Apr
|45.81
|Down .53
|May
|45.88
|Down .52
|Jun
|45.92
|Down .52
|Jul
|45.98
|Down .51
|Aug
|46.04
|Down .50
|Sep
|46.12
|Down .49
|Oct
|46.23
|Down .47
|Nov
|45.81
|46.36
|45.81
|46.36
|Down .45
|Dec
|46.41
|Down .43
|Jan
|46.45
|Down .43
|Feb
|46.59
|Down .42
|Mar
|46.59
|Down .41
|Apr
|46.69
|Down .40
|May
|46.73
|Down .39
|Jun
|46.76
|Down .38
|Jul
|46.86
|Down .37
|Aug
|46.96
|Down .36
|Sep
|46.99
|Down .35
|Oct
|47.12
|Down .34
|Nov
|47.19
|Down .33
|Dec
|47.20
|Down .33
|Jan
|47.32
|Down .34
|Feb
|47.34
|Down .34
|Mar
|47.43
|Down .34
|Apr
|47.52
|Down .35
|May
|47.60
|Down .35
|Jun
|47.67
|Down .34
|Jul
|47.76
|Down .33
|Aug
|47.81
|Down .32
|Sep
|47.85
|Down .30
|Oct
|48.04
|Down .29
|Nov
|48.10
|Down .28
|Dec
|48.12
|Down .28
|Jan
|48.16
|Down .28
|Feb
|48.24
|Down .28
|Mar
|48.33
|Down .28
|Apr
|48.44
|Down .28
|May
|48.57
|Down .28
|Jun
|48.68
|Down .28
|Jul
|48.78
|Down .28
|Aug
|48.86
|Down .28
|Sep
|48.95
|Down .28
|Oct
|49.01
|Down .28
|Nov
|49.06
|Down .28
|Dec
|49.08
|Down .28
|Jan
|49.13
|Down .28
|Feb
|49.21
|Down .28
|Mar
|49.31
|Down .28
|Apr
|49.45
|Down .28
|May
|49.61
|Down .28
|Jun
|49.75
|Down .28
|Jul
|49.87
|Down .28
|Aug
|49.98
|Down .28
|Sep
|50.07
|Down .28
|Oct
|50.14
|Down .28
|Nov
|50.20
|Down .28
|Dec
|50.22
|Down .28
|Jan
|50.27
|Down .28
|Feb
|50.34
|Down .28
|Mar
|50.44
|Down .28
|Apr
|50.56
|Down .28
|May
|50.71
|Down .28
|Jun
|50.85
|Down .28
|Jul
|50.97
|Down .28
|Aug
|51.08
|Down .28
|Sep
|51.17
|Down .28
|Oct
|51.24
|Down .28
|Nov
|51.30
|Down .28
|Dec
|51.33
|Down .28
|Jan
|51.38
|Down .28
|Feb
|51.46
|Down .28
|Mar
|51.55
|Down .28
|Apr
|51.67
|Down .28
|May
|51.81
|Down .28
|Jun
|51.94
|Down .28
|Jul
|52.06
|Down .28
|Aug
|52.16
|Down .28
|Sep
|52.25
|Down .28
|Oct
|52.33
|Down .28
|Nov
|52.40
|Down .28
|Dec
|52.44
|Down .28
|Jan
|52.50
|Down .28
|Feb
|52.57
|Down .28
|Mar
|52.67
|Down .28
|Apr
|52.78
|Down .28
|May
|52.91
|Down .28
|Jun
|53.03
|Down .28
|Jul
|53.14
|Down .28
|Aug
|53.25
|Down .28
|Sep
|53.35
|Down .28
|Oct
|53.44
|Down .28
|Nov
|53.53
|Down .28
|Dec
|53.59
|Down .28
|Jan
|53.64
|Down .28