All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|4-1
|5-2
|Baltimore
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|3-4
|2-3
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-2
|0-5
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|0-2
|4-4
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|1-4
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|6-2
|2-4
|Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|1-4
|6-2
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|1-4
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|6-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|3-3
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|3-4
|Seattle
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-5
|3-4
|Texas
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|3
|2-8
|L-3
|2-3
|1-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|_
|6-1
|W-5
|2-0
|4-1
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-2
|2-3
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|2½
|4-5
|L-1
|2-5
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|2½
|3-4
|W-1
|2-3
|1-1
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|1-4
|4-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|0-2
|5-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|3-5
|2-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|5½
|2-8
|W-1
|2-3
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|5-2
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|2-2
|7-2
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|4-3
|3-3
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|3-5
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|3-4
|2-4
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.