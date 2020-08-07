  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/07 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 3 .750 _
Baltimore 5 7 .417 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4
Toronto 4 6 .400 4
Boston 4 8 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 3 .769 _
Cleveland 8 6 .571
Chicago 7 6 .538 3
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 4 10 .286
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 9 4 .692 _
Houston 6 6 .500
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4
Seattle 5 9 .357
Texas 3 8 .273 5

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.