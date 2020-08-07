Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 7, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;27;22;Clouds and sunshine;28;22;SSW;15;75%;15%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;41;32;Hazy sun;41;34;SSW;17;45%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;24;Warm with hazy sun;38;22;W;26;39%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;E;17;51%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Increasing clouds;33;20;NE;10;47%;5%;6

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;19;11;Spotty showers;19;11;ESE;13;62%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;34;21;Hazy sunshine;33;22;NW;13;28%;3%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Rather cloudy, warm;30;18;ESE;17;40%;27%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;Sunny and very warm;32;18;E;14;32%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a t-storm;31;22;Thunderstorms;31;23;NNW;11;64%;82%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;13;10;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;SSW;14;74%;58%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasingly windy;46;30;Winds subsiding;46;29;WNW;28;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;S;10;60%;57%;12

Bangalore, India;A little p.m. rain;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;19;73%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;14;75%;69%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny, windy, humid;29;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;WSW;16;70%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Some sun, warm, nice;32;22;Cloudy and very warm;32;23;S;9;53%;42%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;31;18;A shower or t-storm;31;18;WSW;8;63%;61%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;N;8;38%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;17;10;A shower or t-storm;17;10;SE;14;79%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;25;12;Mostly cloudy;25;12;E;18;54%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;8;46%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and hot;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;E;5;38%;6%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;Sun and clouds, warm;33;21;NE;19;32%;16%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;32;21;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;NNW;9;40%;8%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;14;12;Mostly cloudy;18;16;W;9;88%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun;29;19;SE;12;30%;10%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Showers and t-storms;26;25;SW;14;90%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;N;13;27%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Hazy sun;21;13;N;22;47%;64%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSE;7;66%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;35;27;High clouds;35;26;WSW;12;63%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;16;57%;57%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;12;81%;81%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny;26;15;N;7;72%;7%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Episodes of sunshine;31;26;Partly sunny;31;27;NW;14;72%;30%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Sunshine and warm;36;26;SSE;14;47%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;21;62%;28%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;W;7;74%;76%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;18;Partly sunny;35;18;SSW;10;14%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;SSE;17;75%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;8;66%;30%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Clouds and sun;18;11;NNE;11;77%;3%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Hazy and very warm;37;23;E;11;19%;12%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;Sunny and humid;28;22;E;17;74%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SE;15;68%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;23;9;Partly sunny;22;5;ENE;10;45%;6%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;E;14;72%;60%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;23;14;A passing shower;24;14;W;14;68%;57%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;16;79%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;26;A morning shower;33;26;SE;10;71%;57%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;28;57%;73%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;30;23;Cloudy;29;22;W;16;70%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;35;25;ENE;13;65%;75%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;17;61%;15%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;E;12;67%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Increasing clouds;37;29;NNW;13;57%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;NW;15;54%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;20;Thickening clouds;36;21;N;9;28%;13%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm or two;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;SW;19;72%;82%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;21;Clouds, a t-storm;29;22;S;7;82%;94%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun;33;25;S;15;54%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;11;46%;15%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;22;60%;62%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;WSW;12;57%;35%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;10;75%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;A morning shower;35;25;SSW;8;64%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;16;-4;Sunshine and mild;16;-2;E;12;27%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;27;23;Rather cloudy;29;22;SW;11;72%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;17;14;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;13;77%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;NNW;13;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;NE;15;43%;20%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;17;Mostly sunny;28;16;SSW;10;56%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Turning sunny;25;20;SSW;11;75%;10%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;SSE;10;25%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;W;14;73%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;NE;6;56%;3%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy with t-storms;30;26;SSW;13;82%;96%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;10;8;A morning shower;15;10;SE;16;76%;60%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;ENE;9;63%;89%;6

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;12;67%;49%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;26;15;Sun and some clouds;26;15;NNE;9;66%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;An afternoon shower;27;24;SSW;21;67%;50%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy with a shower;13;11;Clouds and sun;18;16;N;9;87%;41%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;An afternoon shower;28;18;SW;0;61%;45%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;25;15;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;N;13;53%;66%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A little rain;30;26;SW;25;85%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouding up, nice;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;SE;12;54%;33%;12

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;24;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SSE;9;77%;45%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;37;21;W;20;36%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;26;15;Partly sunny;26;16;ENE;11;73%;35%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;33;26;Clouds and sun;34;27;SSW;18;53%;25%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;More clouds than sun;25;14;SSE;13;72%;17%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;15;An afternoon shower;28;17;S;8;60%;42%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower;28;25;ESE;14;79%;85%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;13;84%;79%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;31;24;Showers around;32;24;E;8;70%;72%;11

Paris, France;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;Very hot;37;23;ESE;8;35%;8%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;16;11;Winds subsiding;21;12;NE;27;48%;58%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;14;81%;58%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NNE;15;84%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Showers and t-storms;35;24;ESE;11;52%;62%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;ENE;6;50%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;An afternoon shower;31;20;A heavy thunderstorm;30;23;E;9;74%;78%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SSW;15;41%;52%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;W;12;77%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;21;Showers around;29;22;SE;15;68%;85%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Low clouds;12;10;SE;14;74%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;A passing shower;24;15;N;5;70%;66%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;NE;9;64%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;29;Hazy sun;43;30;NNW;17;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NNE;10;38%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;More sun than clouds;25;16;W;10;72%;36%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;21;14;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;17;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;13;67%;90%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A shower in spots;32;27;E;23;72%;41%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;NNE;8;92%;79%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A shower in the p.m.;24;13;S;9;53%;63%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;6;Hazy sun;21;8;SSW;5;53%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;NNE;10;76%;70%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;NNW;10;58%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;15;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NE;8;65%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of rain;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;SSE;7;76%;91%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;35;28;Rain and drizzle;32;28;N;13;81%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;34;27;Turning cloudy, warm;33;27;SE;12;73%;43%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;26;15;A shower or t-storm;26;16;SW;12;71%;81%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A stray shower;31;26;ENE;22;70%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;29;16;Sunny;27;15;SSW;14;48%;16%;5

Sydney, Australia;Rain;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;WSW;9;73%;67%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;10;66%;65%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable clouds;23;15;A passing shower;25;15;WSW;9;67%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;NW;11;32%;7%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NE;12;37%;4%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;22;Hazy sun;33;23;S;10;28%;15%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;W;15;58%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;A shower or t-storm;32;22;E;5;54%;58%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up, humid;32;26;Decreasing clouds;33;25;SSW;15;72%;27%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and nice;25;19;SW;9;69%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Partly sunny;30;23;N;11;60%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Sunny and beautiful;33;22;WNW;19;34%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;22;10;Partly sunny;20;8;NNE;12;60%;44%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;22;12;S;9;61%;61%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with sunshine;31;19;Partly sunny;32;19;NW;8;54%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSW;6;71%;79%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny;28;16;E;6;54%;37%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;ENE;8;52%;23%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Episodes of sunshine;13;8;Very windy, a shower;11;7;S;40;70%;59%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;S;9;82%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;32;16;Sunshine and nice;31;17;NE;7;32%;1%;10

