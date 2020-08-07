5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, Seth Rogen speaks at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, Calif. A conversation between two ... FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, Seth Rogen speaks at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, Calif. A conversation between two Jewish comedians about Jewish culture and Israel has sparked an uproar by American Jews and an international spat. The fallout from the back and forth between Marc Maron and Seth Rogen highlights the tenuous relationship between Israel, its supporters and its liberal Jewish critics in the diaspora. In his interview on the popular “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast on July 27, 2020, Rogen said amassing Jews in one country to keep them safe “doesn’t make sense.” The comments were interpreted as denying Israel’s right to exist. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to dr... In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, Russia. Russia is boasting that it’s about to be the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, but scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush could backfire. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron came... A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron came in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020... Women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP MOVES TO BAN TIKTOK, WECHAT The executive orders take effect in 45 days and could bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, effectively removing them from distribution in the U.S.

2. MORE BODIES RECOVERED IN LEBANON French and Russian rescue teams with dogs are searching the port area, the day after Emmanuel Macron promised aid and vowed to press for Lebanese governmental reforms.

3. RUSSIA’S RACE FOR VACCINE RAISES CONCERNS Scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush for a COVID-19 vaccine could backfire and point to ethical issues that undermine confidence in the Russian studies.

4. ‘YOU ARE NOT DEMONSTRATING’ Violent clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, persist and the city’s mayor is decrying the unrest, saying demonstrators are “attempting to commit murder.”

5. SETH ROGEN SPARKS UPROAR IN ISRAEL The Jewish comedian’s comments in podcast about Israel — especially saying the country “doesn’t make sense” — infuriated many Israel supporters.