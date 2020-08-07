  1. Home
Legendary Taiwanese historian Chuang Yung-ming dies at 78

Chuang dedicated life to compiling visual record of historical objects, people, events, and places since 1895

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/07 17:59
Chuang Yung-ming (Museum 207 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese historian and popular book writer Chuang Yung-ming (莊永明) passed away on Friday (Aug. 7), leaving a legacy as the most informative Taiwanese historian and a prolific writer.

Chuang's family confirmed his death in the morning and said a simple funeral will be held, according to his will. A memorial or musical event will also be arranged to remember the giant of Taiwanese literature.

Born in 1942 and raised in Taipei's oldest district, Dadaocheng (大稻埕), also known as Twatutia, Chuang devoted himself to historical studies and became active in Taiwanese literature in his late 20s. He became a columnist for a top newspaper in 1982 and wrote systematic reviews of Taiwanese culture and history, winning awards and the title of Taiwan's top history expert.

After retiring as an accountant, Chuang turned into a full-time, prolific historian, dedicating his time to compiling a visual record of historical objects, people, events, and places, which can be traced back to Japanese rule (1895-1945).

The popular books he wrote are "Taiwan No.1," "Taiwan Journal," "Taipei Old Street," "Aerial View of Taiwan," "Medical History of Taiwan," an encyclopedia-like "Scanning Taiwan (1895-2000)" and his memoir, "Life Should be Like This." Chuang published over 50 books and passed away at the age of 78.
