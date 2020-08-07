Taiwan pledges $350,000 to US-led women's empowerment initiative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is partnering with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide US$350,000 for supporting women in developing countries.

Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and DFC Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler jointly announced the new partnership between the two countries on Thursday (Aug. 6), with the aim of enhancing women’s economic capabilities in the developing world. Taiwan will offer US$350,000 for the 2X Women’s Initiative, a sub-program established by U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, under the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP).

The funding will be allocated to support gender-smart investments in developing countries, the DFC said in a statement issued on Thursday (August 6). Through the partnership, investment officers, women entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders will share their experiences and best practices related to investing with a gender lens and developing strong gender strategies through two training programs, said the DFC.

Taiwan has long been working with the DFC in the hope of building gender-based infrastructures in developing countries, said the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) on Thursday. Taiwan previously teamed up with the DFC to assist women in Paraguay and Asian countries, added TECRO.

“This collaboration will enhance women’s economic capabilities & help them better respond to the emerging challenges caused by #COVID19,” tweeted TECRO. Taiwan's sponsorship will “swell the ranks of women entrepreneurs and spur gender-aware investment in the developing world,” the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented.