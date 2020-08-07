Volcanic ash from Japanese island reaches E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Volcanic dust from an eruption on the Japanese island of Nishinoshima was responsible for a sudden turn for the worse in the air quality on Taiwan’s sparsely populated east coast Thursday (Aug. 6) evening, according to weather experts.

The counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung are known for their fresh air and natural beauty, but late on Thursday, their skies turned gray and the air quality went from excellent to average, CNA reported. On the Facebook page , Central Weather Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said the change was not the result of simple environmental pollution, but of eruptions at the Nishinoshima volcano 2,000 km away.

The islet in the Ogasawara archipelago, also known as Rosario Island, has been growing for 40 years due to volcanic activity.

Due to the distance, the ash and dust have become less dense, and their impact would gradually diminish during the course of Friday (Aug. 7). The dust first drifted west and then turned north before being blown south along Taiwan’s east coast by shifting winds, weather experts said.