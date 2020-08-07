Chunghwa Post features Nantou in new set of Taiwan stamps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post is releasing a new set of stamps on Aug. 12. featuring scenery in Nantou, the only landlocked county in Taiwan, in a bid to promote tourism.

Part of the Formosa-themed series that has run since 2016, the four stamps for Nantou will spotlight Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), Jiji Green Tunnel (集集綠色隧道), Qingjing Farm (清境農場), and Hehuan Mountain Dark-Sky Park (合歡山國際暗空公園). The stamps come with denominations of NT$8, NT$13, and NT$15.

Sun Moon Lake lies in the foothills of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range and boasts a plethora of indigenous culture. At 1,750 meters above the sea, Qingjing Farm offers a gateway to the changing scenes of the four seasons.

Jiji Green Tunnel is a 4.5 km-long road lined with camphor trees dating back to 1940 and an ideal place for a scenic cycling tour. Hehuan Mountain Dark-Sky Park is the first in Taiwan to be certified by the International Dark-Sky Association as a venue for star-gazing.

In recent years, the postal service has rolled out stamp sets featuring natural spectacles and tourist attractions of eight municipalities for the Formosa series. These included Taitung County, Tainan City, Lienchiang County (Matsu Islands), Taichung City, Penghu County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Pingtung County.

Philatelists are invited to purchase the stamps at post offices nationwide and the Postal Museum in Taipei. The stamps are also available in the online Postal Stamps Mall.