Flaees beat Jets 4-0 to advance to next round

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett each scored a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 in Game 4 on Thursday night to win their qualifying round series.

Dillon Dube and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the shutout.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets.

Calgary outscored Winnipeg 16-6 while winning three of the four games. The Flames had scoring up and down the lineup and kept the Jets on their heels for the most part with a relentless forecheck.

Dube got the Flames on the scoreboard 3:21 into the game, getting the rebound of his own shot and flipping it up and in. The Jets outshot Calgary 11-8 in the first period, but fell behind2-0 with less than a second to go when Bennett pounced on a rebound off an odd-man rush to knock the puck past Hellebuyck.

Monahan and Andersson scored empty-net goals in the dying minutes to seal the victory.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois got his third goal of the game 18:24 into overtime, finishing Columbus' comeback from three goaks down to take a 2-1 lead in the playoff qualifying series.

Dubois got the winner on a rush after Alexandre Texier stripped the puck from Toronto’s John Tavares.

The Blue Jackets rallied from from a 3-0 deficit midway through the second period, scoring twice in a 3 1/2 minute stretch midway through the third to tie it.

Seth Jones also scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo gave up three Toronto goals and made 12 saves before he was chased in the second period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped all 21 shots he faced to put the Blue Jackets from advancing to the traditional 16-team first round.

Cody Ceci, William Nylander and Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Anderson had 39 saves.

CANUCKS 3, WILD 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and Vancouvertook a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five qualifier series.

Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup and moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.

The teams played 33:49 without scoring, until Boeser got Vancouver going late in the second period with a falling-down backhander off the ricochet from Pettersson’s shot. Boeser, a native of Minnesota who grew up about 20 miles from the Wild’s arena, has three points in three games.

FLYERS 3, CAPITALS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist to kead Philadelphia.

Travis Sanheim also scored and Brian Elliott stopped 16 shots to keep the Flyers rolling as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Flyers won nine straight games before losing the final one before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Flyers have resumed the season with wins over Boston and the Capitals in the NHL’s playoff seeding round and can’t finish any worse than second in the Eastern Conference.

Laughton gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period after capitalizing on a turnover, beating Braden Holtby. Laughton scored again to make it 3-0 in the third.

Kevin Hayes had three assists for the Flyers for his first career three-point playoff game, and Travis Konecny had two assists.

Travis Boyd scored for the Capitals on a deflection in the third to make it 3-1.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, BLUES 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with under 7 minutes left, and Vegas took a big step toward clinching the top seed in the Western Conference.

Vegas would be the West’s No. 1 seed with a win against Colorado on Saturday. Despite leading the conference when the NHL season was shut down in March, defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis can finish no higher than third and needs to beat Dallas on Sunday to avoid the No. 4 seed.

The Golden Knights dominated the Blues in each team’s second round-robin game, outshooting them 38-17. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was sharp early and made 32 saves but wound up getting shelled.

Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore each scored twice for Vegas, while defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Stone added a goal each. Tuch also had an assist on Whitecloud’s goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury was solid in making 13 saves.