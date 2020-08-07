  1. Home
89 percent of Taiwanese oppose China's 'one country, two systems': Poll

Majority of Taiwan population opposes Beijing’s military invasion, supports national defense enhancement

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/07 14:38
MAC survey reflects Taiwanese' mistrust of China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Close to 90 percent of the Taiwanese said they do not support the "one country, two systems" framework proposed by China, according to a recent survey conducted by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

The survey results, which were released by the cabinet-level administrative agency during a press conference Thursday (Aug. 6), showed that 89 percent of respondents are against Beijing's proposal of ruling Taiwan as a Chinese territory with an independent legal system and police force. Meanwhile, 81 percent indicated distrust in the Hong Kong national security law, which has been widely considered as attempt by China to renege on its promises of democracy and autonomy to the region.

In regard to deteriorating cross-strait relations, 91 percent of respondents said they oppose Beijing's military invasion while 92 percent are upset about China's efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. More than 82 percent support Taiwan to strengthen its military to protect its sovereignty and democracy, while 84 percent believe that interactions between the two countries should not degrade Taiwan in any way.

When asked about the future of Taiwan-China relations, 86 percent of Taiwanese were in favor of maintaining the status quo, 6 percent wanted immediate independence, and 7 percent did not express a preference.

On their perception of China, 75 percent said they can feel Beijing's hostility while 61 percent described China's approach towards Taiwan as "unfriendly." Approximately 90 percent of those surveyed also said Taiwan's future should be decided by the country's entire population of 23.7 million.

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) emphasized Beijing's reluctance to give up its dream of invading Taiwan has inhibited cross-strait peace, as indicated by the poll results. He urged the Chinese government to conduct relations with Taiwan on the basis of "peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue," which he said are the keys to stability, reported Liberty Times.

The survey was conducted between July 29 and Aug. 3 through phone interviews. A total of 1,071 valid responses were gathered, and the poll has a 95 percent confidence rating with a 3 percent margin of error.
