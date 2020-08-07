Taiwan policy on Chinese students 'discriminatory,' says China's Taiwan Affairs Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Thursday (Aug. 6) accused the Taiwan government of intentionally discriminating against Chinese students seeking to resume their studies in the island nation.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Wednesday (August 5) that international students from most countries, excluding China, who are currently in the middle of their studies will be allowed to return to Taiwan to continue their education. However, new foreign students are still not allowed into the country.

In response, TAO issued a press release Thursday stating, "The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have been deliberately discriminating against Chinese students studying in Taiwan out of political self-interest.” The office also claimed that Taiwan has repeatedly created obstacles to prevent Chinese students from returning, Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) responded by also issuing a press release on Wednesday stating there have been many recent cases of Beijing preventing Chinese students from returning to Taiwan to study. The council said that students have encountered difficulties, including applying for the permit for travel to Taiwan or complying with a stipulation that their Taiwanese university IDs must not contain the word "National."

It is quite clear exactly what is preventing them from coming to Taiwan, MAC stated. The council added that seeing as Beijing has already made it extremely difficult for Chinese final year university students to continue their studies in Taiwan, it does not expect China to allow students not in their last year of school to come to Taiwan so easily.

Ma Xiaoguang, a TAO spokesperson, retorted, “The relevant statements of the DPP authorities are completely fabricated and have ulterior motives.” He said Beijing attaches great importance to the issue of Chinese students being blocked from returning to Taiwan and that China is constantly working to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of students.

Ma added the “DPP authorities have hurt their compatriots' feelings and created animosity in the Taiwan Strait,” a statement that has been criticized by the Taiwanese public.