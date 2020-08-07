Staff member at Taiwan office in France isolating at home with coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second time this year, a staff member at Taiwan’s representative office in Paris tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Aug. 7).

A similar case occurred in late April, when an employee was asked to isolate at home for 14 days.

The individual showed flu-like symptoms on Aug. 3 and was confirmed as a coronavirus case two days later, CNA reported. He has since been staying in home quarantine and will only be allowed back to work after advice from a local doctor, according to MOFA.

Another colleague who had been in touch with him was also asked to stay at home for 14 days and would be tested if necessary. Even though the confirmed COVID case had been working on the top floor of an office of his own and did not have much contact with other staff, the whole building was nevertheless disinfected.

In addition, other floors of the representative office were asked to work separate shifts for 14 days, and consular services only opened to the public between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by appointment, MOFA said. If another staff member tested positive for the virus, a complete closure of the consular offices in Paris may be considered.