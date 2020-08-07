AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, walks along a paved dirt road lined by graves, inside the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemeter...
Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, walks along a paved dirt road lined by graves, inside the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Wearing a white robe and shoes worn down by dust, Marin is one of the few who administers funerals in this cemetery far from the center of Peru's capital. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
One of the four daughters of Jose Juan Serralde rests on the bed in what was her grandparent's room until both died of the new coronavirus, in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Xochimilco, Mexico City, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. After the grandparents died nine days apart in May, the parents and their four daughters spent weeks quarantined at home, with most of them experiencing mild cases of COVID-19 before recovering. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A road divides Cerro Lagoon, where the water on one side of the road is colored in Limpio, Paraguay, where a tannery operates on the bank, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. According to Francisco Ferreira, a technician at the National University Multidisciplinary Lab. who is taking water samples at the site on Wednesday, the color of the water is due to the presence of heavy metals like chromium, commonly used in the tannery process. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wears a protective face mask at the start of a ceremony where his nation's flag is projected in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The Brazilian Supreme Court ordered Bolsonaro's administration Wednesday to adopt measures to shield Indigenous peoples from the new coronavirus, in a vote that came hours after a prominent Indigenous leader died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Corinthians and Palmeiras players hold a minute of silence for the victims of the new coronavirus and for the victims of Tuesday's massive explosion in Lebanon, prior to the Sao Paulo league first leg final soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The match was played without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
People burn offerings in honor of "Pachamama" or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain considered sacred on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. According to lore, the Pachamama awakens hungry and thirsty every August after the dry season, and to satiate her, devotees toss offerings including fruit, coca, sweets and dead llama fetuses into a bonfire. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, before he is allowed to enter the Captains Palace to pay final respects to Eusebio Leal, in Old Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Leal, who oversaw the transformation of crumbling Old Havana to an restored colonial tourist attraction, died according to state media on Friday, after a long battle with cancer. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man wearing a Spiderman costume waits for the bus amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. After more than four months closed due to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, cinemas, museums and theaters reopened in Uruguay Monday, with social distancing protocols.(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, right, wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, arrives for an Independence Day event, as the shadows of the press cover the red carpet where a street dog made himself comfortable on a red carpet in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Dionisia Alexandre carries a handout of produce and basic supplies she has just been given, in the Sol Nascente community, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Connecting people from the countryside and the city, the group "Mutirao do Bem Viver" or Meeting for Good Living, distributes agro-ecological baskets, non-perishable food, and hygiene products to people in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
An abortion rights protester covered in fake blood holds a poster with a message that reads in Spanish message: "Ignoring abortion does not eradicate it. It makes it go underground," during a march to the Zocalo in Mexico City, Friday, July 31, 2020. The Supreme Court avoided taking up the issue of abortion that could have decriminalized abortion in the Mexican state of Veracruz. In Mexico, abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy is allowed only in Mexico City and the southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
JULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
