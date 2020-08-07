  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/08/07 12:04
Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, walks along a paved dirt road lined by graves, inside the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemeter...
One of the four daughters of Jose Juan Serralde rests on the bed in what was her grandparent's room until both died of the new coronavirus, in San Gre...
A road divides Cerro Lagoon, where the water on one side of the road is colored in Limpio, Paraguay, where a tannery operates on the bank, Wednesday, ...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wears a protective face mask at the start of a ceremony where his nation's flag is projected in Brasilia, Brazil, We...
Corinthians and Palmeiras players hold a minute of silence for the victims of the new coronavirus and for the victims of Tuesday's massive explosion i...
People burn offerings in honor of "Pachamama" or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain considered sacred on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Saturda...
A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavi...
A man wearing a Spiderman costume waits for the bus amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. After more than fo...
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, right, wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, arrives for an Independence Day eve...
Wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Dionisia Alexandre carries a handout of produce and basic supplies she has just been gi...
An abortion rights protester covered in fake blood holds a poster with a message that reads in Spanish message: "Ignoring abortion does not eradicate ...

JULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

