Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, right, looks down as Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich walks to firs4 during the first inning of a ... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, right, looks down as Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich walks to firs4 during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Milwaukee Brewers' Jedd Gyorko, right, celebrates with Justin Smoak, left, and Avisail Garcia after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Whi... Milwaukee Brewers' Jedd Gyorko, right, celebrates with Justin Smoak, left, and Avisail Garcia after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, scores on his inside-the-park home run against Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fifth ... Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, scores on his inside-the-park home run against Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez can't make the play on an inside-the-park home run by Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the fifth... Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez can't make the play on an inside-the-park home run by Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Chicago White... Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night.

Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits with two RBIs. Josh Lindblom (1-0) struck out seven in five innings.

The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent's ballpark.

Rookie phenom Luis Robert went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts as the White Sox dropped their second straight game game after winning six in a row. Gio González (0-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Yelich had been slumping this season, going 3 for 34 in his first eight games. But the 2018 NL MVP made the most of an ugly misplay by left fielder Eloy Jiménez in the fifth, raising another round of questions over whether the talented White Sox slugger might be better suited for designated hitter in the long run.

Yelich's one-out drive dropped inside the line and just out of the reach of Jiménez, who misjudged the flight of the ball. Jiménez's momentum carried him into the protective netting. By the time he regained his footing, Yelich was flying around second base and he beat the throw home, tying it at 2.

After Avisaíl García walked, Gyorko hit a two-run drive on a 3-2 pitch for his first homer of the season. Orlando Arcia tacked on an RBI single against Matt Foster, giving the Brewers a 5-2 lead.