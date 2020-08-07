AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

An illuminated city of Ayodhya is seen on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, ... An illuminated city of Ayodhya is seen on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony follows a ruling by India's Supreme Court last November favoring the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh state. Hindus believe their god Ram was born at the site and claim that the Muslim Emperor Babur built a mosque on top of a temple there. The 16th century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992, sparking massive Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Kashmiri students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Fri... Kashmiri students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 18, 2020. When months went by without teaching, Muneer Alam, an engineer-turned-math teacher, started the informal community school in the form of an open-air classroom in June. Schools in the disputed region reopened after six months in late February, after a strict lockdown that began in August 2019, when India scrapped the region's semi-autonomous status. In March schools were shut again because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Muslim youths pray on a pedestrian bridge outside a crowded mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2... Muslim youths pray on a pedestrian bridge outside a crowded mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," is a holiday which honors the prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, as he is known in the Bible, for his willingness to sacrifice his son on the order of God who was testing his faith. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

Muslim girls with henna-decorated hands look out from a car on Eid in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrific... Muslim girls with henna-decorated hands look out from a car on Eid in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is marked by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

An Indian woman working out is reflected on a mirror of a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. India has the w... An Indian woman working out is reflected on a mirror of a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. India has the world's third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad, India, Friday, July 31, 2020. India... A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad, India, Friday, July 31, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker performs a COVID19 swab test at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces r... A health worker performs a COVID19 swab test at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces returned to another lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging a losing battle against the coronavirus amid an alarming surge in infections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Rows of beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up at Asia World Expo in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The new COVID-19 patient holding f... Rows of beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up at Asia World Expo in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The new COVID-19 patient holding facility can accommodate up to 500 adult patients in stable conditions. The facility which is located near the Hong Kong International Airport is a big convention and exhibition facility and was previously used as a coronavirus testing center for incoming travelers. It's transformed into a treatment facility so that it helps freeing up hospital beds for the serious patients. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A visitor prays in front of the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims before the start of a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. bombin... A visitor prays in front of the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims before the start of a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, early Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen at dusk in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The city of Hiroshima on Thursday, Aug. 6 marked the 75th anni... The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen at dusk in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The city of Hiroshima on Thursday, Aug. 6 marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Indonesian Muslim women leave as Mount Merapi, one of the country's most active volcano, is seen spewing volcanic smoke, after an Eid al-Adha prayer i... Indonesian Muslim women leave as Mount Merapi, one of the country's most active volcano, is seen spewing volcanic smoke, after an Eid al-Adha prayer in Cangkringan, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," is a holiday which honors the prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, as he is known in the Bible, for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael on the order of God who was testing his faith. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

JULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

