AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/07 10:42
Indonesian Muslim women leave as Mount Merapi, one of the country's most active volcano, is seen spewing volcanic smoke, after an Eid al-Adha prayer i...
The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen at dusk in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The city of Hiroshima on Thursday, Aug. 6 marked the 75th anni...
A visitor prays in front of the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims before the start of a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. bombin...
Rows of beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up at Asia World Expo in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The new COVID-19 patient holding f...
A health worker performs a COVID19 swab test at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces r...
A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad, India, Friday, July 31, 2020. India...
An Indian woman working out is reflected on a mirror of a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. India has the w...
Muslim girls with henna-decorated hands look out from a car on Eid in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrific...
Muslim youths pray on a pedestrian bridge outside a crowded mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2...
Kashmiri students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Fri...
An illuminated city of Ayodhya is seen on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, ...

JULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

