Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Seattle
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Texas
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 6, Texas 4
Arizona 14, Houston 7
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
Arizona 14, Houston 7
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.