J.T. Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Yankees 5-4

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela throws to first base after fielding a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the third in... New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela throws to first base after fielding a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman follows through after hitting a two-run single off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second... New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman follows through after hitting a two-run single off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a two run single by Aaron Hicks during the second inni... New York Yankees' Gio Urshela, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a two run single by Aaron Hicks during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, and Bryce Harper celebrate after Realmuto's three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jord... Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, and Bryce Harper celebrate after Realmuto's three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper catches a flyout by New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during the third inning of a baseball game Thurs... Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper catches a flyout by New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, top, tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen on a fielder's choice hit into by Bryce Harper d... New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, top, tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen on a fielder's choice hit into by Bryce Harper during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Harper was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Thu... New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper breaks his bat hitting into a fielder's choice against New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during ... Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper breaks his bat hitting into a fielder's choice against New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Andrew McCutchen was out at second base and Harper was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Phil Gosselin follows through after hitting a two-run double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the... Philadelphia Phillies' Phil Gosselin follows through after hitting a two-run double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge in a big spot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Thursday night.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed two unearned runs and four hits, striking out five in four innings in his first start this season. A beleaguered bullpen surrendered two runs the rest of the way on Gary Sanchez’s two-run homer off Nick Pivetta.

Deolis Guerra (1-0) tossed a scoreless fifth for the win and Pivetta went two innings. Jose Alvarez got two outs in the eighth around a double by Giancarlo Stanton, and manager Joe Girardi called on his closer to face the red-hot Judge, who came in to pinch-hit for Brett Gardner.

With Stanton on third, Neris fanned Judge swinging at a splitter. Judge hit seven homers in the previous eight games. Neris gave up a consecutive singles to pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu and Mike Tauchman with two outs in the ninth before retiring Luke Voit on a deep fly to right-center for his second save.

The Phillies split the four-game, home-and-home series against the team that Girardi managed for 10 seasons, winning three AL East titles and one World Series.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (1-1) yielded five runs and six hits in four innings.

The lefty quickly ran into trouble in the first. After Andrew McCutchen lined out, Rhys Hoskins walked and Bryce Harper ripped a single. Realmuto then launched his third homer in seven games into the empty left-field seats.

Loud fans gathered outside the ballpark beyond center field screamed “Sign J.T.” after the All-Star catcher circled the bases. Realmuto can be a free agent after the season.

A fielding error on second baseman Scott Kingery led to a pair of unearned runs in the second. Tauchman’s two-run single cut Philadelphia’s lead to 3-2.

Phil Gosselin drove a two-run double to left-center to extend the lead to 5-2 in the third.

Sanchez got New York within a run with an opposite-field drive to right in the seventh. He was 2 for 29 this season before going deep.

The Yankees have hit a a homer in 12 straight games to open the season, extending their franchise-record streak.

ROSTER MOVES

Yankees: Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andújar, INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Nick Nelson to the team’s alternate site. Signed RHP Nick Tropeano and put him on active roster. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle to 60-day injured list.

Phillies: Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos and OF Kyle Garlick to team’s alternate site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Saturday. He is expected to face live hitters next week. ... Sanchez was in the lineup despite soreness and stiffness after taking a pitch off his elbow Wednesday night.

Phillies: RHP Reggie McClain was reinstated from the paternity list and placed on the 10-day injury list, retroactive to Aug. 3, because of right shoulder impingement.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 3.38 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night. LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 5.40) takes the mound for the Rays.

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 12.00) starts the opener of a four-game series against the Braves on Friday night. RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50) goes for Atlanta.

