STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2020-Senate-Tennessee

By  Associated Press
2020/08/07 09:39
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Tennessee Senate election, which incorrectly reported James Mackler had won the Democratic nomination. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.