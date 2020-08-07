Ohtani homers, Bundy goes distance in Angels win

With photos of fans filling the seats at Safeco Field, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flies out to center field to end the top the seventh inning o... With photos of fans filling the seats at Safeco Field, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flies out to center field to end the top the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday.

Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (1-2) to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning.

Max Stassi added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season.

Bundy (2-1) has been superb since his offseason arrival from Baltimore via trade. The right-hander has pitched at least six innings in all three of his starts, with 25 strikeouts and two walks in 21 2/3 innings.

Bundy allowed four hits and picked up his 10th strikeout getting Kyle Seager leading off the ninth. His only mistake was an elevated changeup that Daniel Vogelbach lined into the right field seats for a solo home run in the fourth inning.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted Pittsburgh over Minnesota.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

Gregory Polanco hit a three-run home run for the Pirates that bounced into the Allegheny River, and Sam Howard (1-0) picked up the win after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run and Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Twins, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota missed a chance to put together the best start in franchise history, falling to 10-3, a start matched by the club five previous times, the last in 2001.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers’ first win of the season and Oakland beat Texas for its sixth straight victory and a series sweep.

Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly as the balanced, first-place A’s kept rolling at the right time with the rival Houston Astros coming to town next.

Anderson Tejeda hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, chasing Fiers (1-0) in the seventh inning and pulling the Rangers within 5-4. Liam Hendriks finished for his fourth save.

Rangers lefty Mike Minor (0-3) struck out six over five innings but was tagged for five runs and four hits.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 4

DENVER (AP) — Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead Colorado over San Francisco.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field. Anderson was Colorado’s opening day starter in 2019.

Mauricio Dubon hit a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh to put the Giants ahead, but reliever Rico Garcia (0-1) couldn’t hold it.

Jairo Diaz got the last four outs for his third save in three chances, and Yency Almonte (1-0) allowed a run in an inning of relief.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports