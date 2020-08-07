Martić, Kontaveit and Giorgi rally for wins in Palermo

A view of the central court during Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Tour-level tennis resumed after a ... A view of the central court during Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break and players at the Palermo Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents. The strict rules because of the coronavirus included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe. (Palermo Ladies Open via AP)

Craotia's Petra Martic returns the ball to Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova, during Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, Aug.... Craotia's Petra Martic returns the ball to Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova, during Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break and players at the Palermo Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents. The strict rules because of the coronavirus included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe. (Palermo Ladies Open via AP)

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Petra Martić rallied past Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals Thursday in the first tournament following a five-month break due to the coronavirus.

“The struggle was real out there today,” Martić said after the 2 ½-hour match.“She’s not the type of player I like to play. She plays really fast, hits really flat and low. And especially on these (clay) courts it can be tricky.

“Overall I didn’t really enjoy myself out there. But I realized right away that it was not going to be easy and I was going to have to fight.”

Martić will next face another qualifier, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Also advancing was fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit, who also had to come from behind to defeat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Kontaveit’s quarterfinal opponent will be Italian wild-card entry Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

In yet another three-set comeback win, Italy’s Camila Giorgi eliminated Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend. New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents.

