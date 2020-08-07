2 Aberdeen players have coronavirus, 6 others self-isolate

ABERDEEN, Scoltand (AP) — Eight self-isolating Aberdeen players, including two who tested positive for the coronavirus, are set to miss the team's next three matches.

The Scottish Government has instructed the other six players to quarantine after they were deemed to have been in close contact with the first to test positive.

But Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St. Johnstone will go ahead of Saturday. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will also have depleted squads for subsequent games against Hamilton and Celtic.

Scottish authorities imposed local lockdown measures in Aberdeen this week after 54 coronavirus cases were reported in the city, with an additional 25 having since been discovered. Pubs, cafes and restaurants were ordered to close and limits were placed on travel for recreation and leisure.

The football cases came after Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Rangers in the opening match of the Scottish Premiership last weekend. The previous season was abandoned after being suspended in March before Britain went into full lockdown.

The first player to test positive will have to self-isolate for 10 days from Wednesday with the other seven requiring 14 days of self-isolation.

“It is also a harsh reminder of the severity and speed of spread of this virus,” Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said. “The club will be carrying out a full investigation but, as an immediate first step, we have reinforced the club’s COVID-19 protocols and the governing bodies’ guidance with every player and member of staff and will continue to regularly educate and remind everyone of what is, and what is not, acceptable in the current climate.

“We now have to focus on preparing for Saturday’s game under extremely difficult circumstances.”

