Brazil police make raids in alleged hospital corruption case

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Federal Police said Thursday they have carried out a series of raids against business executives and government workers suspected of involvement in a hospital bribery scheme.

The agency said a hospital company, Pro-Saude, allegedly paid bribes for contracts and then overbilled state goverments, using a parallel bookkeeping system.

Police said they had made at least six arrests during more than a dozen searches in five cities. They said the suspected crimes include corruption, money laundering and organized crime.

The allegations stem from contracts from 2013 to 2015, most with the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Pro-Saude said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that since 2017, it has collaborated with the investigations “and has taken actions to strengthen its institutional integrity.”