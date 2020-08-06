  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/06 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Indiana 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Seattle 4 1 .800
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1
Dallas 2 3 .400 2

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 92, New York 66

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.