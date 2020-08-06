WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|New York
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2
___
Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75
Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.