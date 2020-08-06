All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|4-1
|5-1
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|3-4
|2-2
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|1
|4-5
|W-1
|0-2
|4-3
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-2
|0-5
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|1-4
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|7-1
|3-1
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|1-3
|6-2
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|5-2
|2-4
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|4
|2-8
|L-6
|0-4
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|5-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|3-2
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|2-4
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|2-3
|1-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-4
|1-0
|4-1
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-2
|2-3
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|2
|4-5
|L-1
|2-5
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|2½
|2-4
|L-1
|1-3
|1-1
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|1-4
|4-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|7-1
|3-1
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|0-2
|4-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4½
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-5
|2-2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|5½
|2-8
|L-7
|1-3
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|4-2
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|2-2
|7-2
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|4-3
|3-3
|San Francisco
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|3-4
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|2-4
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 6, Texas 4
Arizona 14, Houston 7
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.