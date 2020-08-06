  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/06 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-1 4-1 5-1
Baltimore 5 6 .455 4 1 5-5 L-3 3-4 2-2
Toronto 4 5 .444 4 1 4-5 W-1 0-2 4-3
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4-6 L-1 5-2 0-5
Boston 4 8 .333 3-7 W-1 1-4 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 2 .833 _ _ 9-1 W-6 7-1 3-1
Chicago 7 5 .583 3 _ 6-4 L-1 1-3 6-2
Cleveland 7 6 .538 _ 5-5 W-2 5-2 2-4
Detroit 5 5 .500 4 ½ 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 10 .231 4 2-8 L-6 0-4 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-5 5-3 3-1
Houston 6 5 .545 _ 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-2
Seattle 5 8 .385 2 4-6 W-1 2-4 3-4
Los Angeles 4 8 .333 4 3-7 L-1 2-4 2-4
Texas 3 7 .300 4 3-7 L-2 2-3 1-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-4 1-0 4-1
Atlanta 8 5 .615 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 6-2 2-3
Washington 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-1 2-5 2-0
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3 2-4 L-1 1-3 1-1
New York 5 8 .385 3 4-6 W-1 1-4 4-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 2 .833 _ _ 9-1 W-6 7-1 3-1
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 0-2 4-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 5 7 .417 5 4-6 L-2 3-5 2-2
Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 8 2-8 L-7 1-3 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 3 .727 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-2 4-1
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-2 2-2 7-2
San Diego 7 6 .538 2 1 5-5 L-2 4-3 3-3
San Francisco 6 7 .462 3 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 3-4
Arizona 4 8 .333 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Arizona 14, Houston 7

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 14, Houston 7

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.