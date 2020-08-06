American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Los Angeles
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 6, Texas 4
Arizona 14, Houston 7
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.