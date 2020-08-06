  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/06 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 2 .818 _
Baltimore 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 4 5 .444 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417
Boston 4 8 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 2 .833 _
Chicago 7 5 .583 3
Cleveland 7 6 .538
Detroit 5 5 .500 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 8 4 .667 _
Houston 6 5 .545
Seattle 5 8 .385
Los Angeles 4 8 .333 4
Texas 3 7 .300 4

___

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Arizona 14, Houston 7

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.