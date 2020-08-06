English Premier League reverts to maximum 3 substitutions

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks with substitute player Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton ... Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks with substitute player Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Will Oliver,Pool)

Norwich City substitutes in the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwi... Norwich City substitutes in the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP)

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left, gestures to teammate Fred as he is substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester... Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left, gestures to teammate Fred as he is substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson,Pool)

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will revert to a maximum of three substitutions in matches next season with England's top division clubs deciding to no longer allow two additional changes.

Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule after the league's pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown ended in June.

Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won't be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.

A maximum seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around Sept. 12.

