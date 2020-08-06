Chunghwa Telecom Announces Appointment of Vincent Y.S. Chen as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. ("CHT", "Chunghwa Telecom" or the "Company", TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) announced that its Board of Directors yesterday has appointed Mr. Vincent Y.S. Chen as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chunghwa Telecom, effective on September 1, 2020.

Mr. Vincent Y.S. Chen, Ph.D. in Accounting from State University of New York at Buffalo, former head of Accountancy Sector Research Centre of Singapore Accountancy Commission, is now a professor in the Department of Accounting at National Chengchi University. Chunghwa Telecom expects to leverage his experience and outstanding academic performance in the financial field, government and the academia in Taiwan and Singapore, to further improve the company's financial and accounting performance and become a world-class enterprise.

