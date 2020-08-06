Cellini Launches Interest Free Payment Plans As Singapore Enters Phase 2

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - Cellini Singapore eases budget constraints of existing and first-time homeowners with its interest-free instalment plan as locals continue to find their footing in the new normal. As retail sectors reopen with the continued alleviation of strict COVID-19 measures in Phase 2, Cellini has established new partnerships, offering customers a 'buy now, pay later' solution. On top of its five furniture showrooms across the country, Cellini aims to tap on its growing e-commerce presence to meet customer demands and drive sales beyond its brick-and-mortar locations.









Adaptive Measures: Zero Interest, E-Commerce and Digital Marketing

As the growth curve of the pandemic flattens, Cellini has witnessed a continued increase in e-commerce sales of home furniture, largely fuelled by locals seeking to equip their home space. To cater to the boost in its growth rates, Cellini has adapted its marketplace model to target omnichannel shoppers and be better prepared for demand shifts. This has brought about a two-pronged retail solution comprising a new online payment system and a suitable digital marketing strategy to reflect its digital transformation efforts.

As the impact of an unprecedented pandemic has reshaped business operations and consumer behaviours, businesses like Cellini must adapt to serve its retail and customer pain points. With more customers making delayed purchases due to budget constraints during the outbreak, Cellini has partnered with Hoolah for a strategic change. The newly launched interest-free instalment plan is a 'buy now, pay later' option that will revolutionise the way Singaporeans shop Cellini's distinctive home furniture. In addition to rolling out an in-store 12-month interest-free instalment plan, Cellini is offering customers an option to make online purchases over multiple pay cycles with Hoolah. This repayment model makes Cellini's quality furnishings affordable to all customers without diluting on its resource spend. Three-tiered redeemable gifts for in-store spending, free delivery, in-home setup services, and 12-month limited warranty are part of the brand's current business strategy to maintain continued relevance and revenue.

Focusing on novice touchpoints that intersects the brand with consumers beyond its furniture showrooms, the digital space has become a pertinent platform for Cellini Singapore to leverage. By partnering with digital marketing agency in Singapore, First Page Digital, the brand remains resilient in customer retention and visibility across multiple online channels. This was done by driving online campaigns to expand its reach as Singaporeans turn to e-commerce due to existing restrictions.





Media Contact:

Name: Janice Tan

Title: Regional Marketing Director

Telephone: +65 98739923

Email: janice@cellini.com.sg





About Cellini Singapore:

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.