81 sick after suspected food poisoning at hotel in N.E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A case of suspected food poisoning at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi’s (礁溪老爺酒店) buffet restaurant in Jiaoxi Township, Yilan County, has sickened 81 people, 41 of whom have sought medical care, CNA reported.

Employees of Chailease Finance Co. were on a company trip and stayed at the hotel on Aug. 1. They fell sick after eating at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, according to the report.

The public health bureau said that as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 81 people had experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, with 41 seeing a doctor. Forty-five of those who fell ill are employees of Chailease Finance, 30 of whom went to see a doctor, the county’s public health bureau reported.