President to discuss Taiwan’s challenges at Hudson Institute video event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will discuss the security, diplomatic and economic challenges facing Taiwan at a video event organized by the Hudson Institute think tank on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

She will speak for 15 minutes about expectations for her second term following the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the increasing aggressiveness of China’s communist regime in the Asia Pacific region, the institute said on its web site.

Tsai’s address will be followed by a discussion between Taiwan’s new representative in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Hudson Institute experts Seth Cropsey and John Walters, and Center for American Progress specialists Kelly Magsamen and Neera Tanden. They will touch upon U.S. policies on Taiwan as well as on the themes of Tsai’s speech, the think tank said.