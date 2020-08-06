  1. Home
Taiwan Railways to launch sleeping cars in coming years

Railway operator eyes introduction of new themed tourist trains to drive sales

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/06 17:13
(Facebook, TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rail travel in Taiwan will be more fun and diversified with the launch of new trains, including sleeping cars, over the coming years, the state-owned Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Thursday (Aug. 6).

Chang Chen-yuan (張政源), director-general of TRA, laid out the seven objectives for the railway operator in a ceremony awarding outstanding TRA employees on Thursday (Aug. 6). In line with the Year of Rail Travel 2022 campaign, the company plans to roll out five themed tourist trains targeting various markets.

The new services will feature bed carriages that provide a luxury travel experience. The trains will also make the most of the island country’s mountainous and coastline scenery, according to a press release.

The signature TRA bento boxes (meal boxes) will continue to take center stage in the company’s marketing efforts, with six new flavors set to be released in August. More collaborations and creative merchandising can be expected to promote TRA food and services.

The overhaul also entails an initiative to improve the rail network’s aesthetics and a bid to push for the amendment of the Railway Act. This will pave the way for more structural changes to the 72-year-old company and provide a legal foundation for new ticketing and wage policies.

TRA has sought to reinvent itself via a host of reforms and promotions that ensure service safety and quality as well as boosting profitability. It raked in a record-high NT$25.3 billion (US$861 million) last year in revenue.
