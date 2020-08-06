Nicaraguan ambassador moves to India after 12 years in Taiwan

Ambassador Tapia (second from left) and his successor, Mirna Rivera (third from right) (ICDF photo) Ambassador Tapia (second from left) and his successor, Mirna Rivera (third from right) (ICDF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 12 years in Taiwan, Nicaraguan Ambassador William Manuel Tapia Alemán will move to India and be succeeded by Mirna Rivera, reports said Thursday (Aug. 6).

The decision to end Tapia’s tenure was announced by the Central American country’s official government diary in July, though no official reason was mentioned. The government said on July 30 that he was appointed ambassador to India and that embassy attaché Rivera will take over his functions in Taipei, the Liberty Times reported.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told Tapia that Taiwan is his second home when he came to visit the Presidential Office Thursday. The outgoing ambassador first visited the island nation in 1963 as one of his country’s first group of scholarship students, according to CNA.

Praising the close ties with Nicaragua, President Tsai stated that last year, bilateral trade reached a record US$140 million (NT$4.11 billion), with coffee, beef, and seafood from the Central American country finding a market in Taiwan.

She also commended the Nicaraguan diplomat for always standing by Taiwan during difficult times and on the international stage.