OpenLegacy to Support Shimane Bank in Accelerating its Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - OpenLegacy, a pioneer in digital-driven integration for core legacy systems, was recently selected by Shimane Bank to enhance its digital platforms. This milestone marks OpenLegacy's official entry into Japan, after a strategic investment of US $20M from SBI Holdings earlier this year. A team of local go-to-market experts, delivery consultants and partners have been employed to serve the market.





Shimane Bank is seeking to improve the digital experience of its customers. With OpenLegacy, core banking logic in legacy systems can be quickly extended to the Internet and mobile applications. A Proof of Concept was performed successfully in late 2019. Given the positive results, both teams are now in the midst of a full-scale implementation to accelerate the digital transformation of the bank.

"We're delighted to team up with Shimane Bank to better serve their customers," says Joseph Wong, General Manager, Asia, at OpenLegacy. "Shimane Bank's customers are expecting to do more in today's world and we provide the means to achieve this with speed, agility and cost savings. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership with the bank."





About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy's Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at www.openlegacy.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.