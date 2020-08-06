Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from S. Africa

Health worker takes nasal swab from a patient to test for COVID-19 at community center in Cape Town, South Africa. Health worker takes nasal swab from a patient to test for COVID-19 at community center in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Aug. 6) announced a new case of Wuhan coronavirus, imported from South Africa, bringing the total number of infections to 477.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced there was a new imported case from South Africa. The latest case (No. 477) is a man in his 60s who had worked in South Africa for a long time, with his most recent departure date from Taiwan being November 2016.

The man returned to Taiwan on July 25 and was on the same flight as case No. 460 and case No. 461, who were diagnosed on July 27. Case No. 477 was asymptomatic when he arrived in Taiwan and he was taken to a quarantine hotel.

After cases 460 and 461 were diagnosed with the virus, the man was placed in isolation. On Aug. 3, the man began to experience diarrhea, muscle soreness, and general fatigue.

The health department arranged for the man to undergo a test for the coronavirus and he was confirmed to have the disease on Aug. 6. He has since been placed in a hospital isolation ward.

Chuang said that because case No. 477 went directly to a quarantine hotel from the airport and had no contact with local relatives or friends, there are no contacts that need to be traced. As for cases 460 and 461, 31 contacts have been identified, including five relatives and friends living overseas, 16 flight crew members who did not enter the country, nine passengers who sat near them on the flight, and one person who accompanied them on the journey.

Two of the listed contacts have suspected symptoms of coronavirus and one has tested negative for the disease. The CECC did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 82,737 COVID-19 tests, with 81,625 coming back negative. Out of the 477 total confirmed cases, 385 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one case has yet to be clarified.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 443 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 27 patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.