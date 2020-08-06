Japanese monk's Heart Sutra beatbox video goes viral

Akasaka's remix of Heart Sutra goes viral online. (Twitter screenshot) Akasaka's remix of Heart Sutra goes viral online. (Twitter screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese monk Yogetsu Akasaka launched an unorthodox beatbox remix of the Buddhist Heart Sutra chant on Saturday (Aug. 1).

Japanese Zen Buddhist monk, Yogetsu Akasaka (赤坂陽月), who is also a beatboxer, handpan player, and live-looping artist, released a video on Twitter on Aug. 1, of him chanting the Heart of Prajna Paramita Sutra, commonly known as the Heart Sutra, with a Boss RC 505 loop station. The video has already been watched more than 740,000 times as he originally published the video on YouTube back in May.

According to Akasaka's tweet, he wished to heal the world with the 'Heart Sutra Beatbox Remix'. "Modern problems require modern solutions," commented one netizen after watching the clip.

Another comment stated , "Form is emptiness, and emptiness is form. One of the immortal lines in the Heart Sutra. The monk is using the form of a looping remix to deliver the message of the Heart Sutra."

Juksy reported that Akasaka had been a professional beatboxer for 15 years before becoming a monk. He has become famous for combing electronic music, sutras, and beatbox which earned himself the name "DJ monk".

Akasaka has released more tracks for meditation and sleeping on various digital platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.

Akasaka's Tweet about the sutra chanting remix (Twitter)