Verdugo, Chavis homer to back Pérez as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0

Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Pe... Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo comes up short as he leaps for a double off the wall hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the first inni... Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo comes up short as he leaps for a double off the wall hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Hunter Renfroe looks up as a two-run home run hit by Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo clears the fence during the fourth inn... Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Hunter Renfroe looks up as a two-run home run hit by Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo clears the fence during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits a RBI-single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, A... Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits a RBI-single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, and starter Rtyan Yarbrough, center, talks with pitching coach Kyle Snyder on the mound during the sixth inn... Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, and starter Rtyan Yarbrough, center, talks with pitching coach Kyle Snyder on the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a bas... Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, looks down as Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis (23) and Alex Verdugo, center, celebrate Verdugo's two-run ho... Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, looks down as Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis (23) and Alex Verdugo, center, celebrate Verdugo's two-run home run off Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Boston Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Pete... Boston Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched out of trouble all night, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help the Boston Red Sox stop a four-game skid Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.

Pérez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks, wiggling out of jams for five innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander held Tampa Bay to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and induced two double-play grounders. The Rays had a man on second with no outs in both the first and fourth.

Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman completed a four-hitter.

Tampa Bay has dropped six of seven, scoring 18 runs during that stretch. The Rays (5-7) have trailed in 11 of 12 games this season, including their last 10.

Verdugo added to his success against left-handed pitching with a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) that opened the scoring in the fourth. The left-handed hitter is 38 for 115 (.330) when facing a lefty since the start of the 2019 season.

Christian Vazquez had an RBI single and scored on Chavis’ shot in the sixth that put Boston (4-8) up 5-0.

Chavis finished 3 for 4.

Yarbrough gave up five runs and eight hits in five-plus innings.

Yandy Diaz had two hits for the Rays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Third base coach Carlos Febles, who didn’t make the trip after an inconclusive coronavirus test, had a negative test.

Rays: LHP Brendan McKay (coronavirus) threw a two-inning simulated game at the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: After a day off Thursday, the Red Sox start a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday night.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell takes the mound Friday night in the first of a four-game set against the AL East-leading New York Yankees. “There’s no better feeling than beating the Yankees,” Snell said. There will be a pair of seven-inning games in a doubleheader Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports